wrestling / News
Title Changes Hands on This Week’s NWA Powerrr
We have a new NWA National Champion following this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. Chris Adonis defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the title in a No Disqualification match, making Murdoch pass out to the Masterlock. Adonis attacked Murdoch and targeted his neck earlier in the episode, which led to Murdoch wearing a neck brace for the match.
This is Adonis’ first NWA National Championship reign and ends Murdoch’s run at 182 days. He won the title from Aron Stevens on the September 29th, 2020 episode of UWN Primetime Live.
Is Murdoch qualified to wrestle? The man is in a neck brace!#NWAPowerrr
Subscribe: https://t.co/mMFzKU4zVp pic.twitter.com/KcztO3FLLU
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 30, 2021
#AndNew @ChrisAdonis #NWAPowerrr
Subscribe: https://t.co/WtwWJcpMfX pic.twitter.com/cwDchbdhoY
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 30, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Andrade Issues Statement for Comments on Asuka & Brock Lesnar’s Use of English in WWE
- Britt Baker Wants to Work In The Same Company With Adam Cole, Discusses His Reaction To Her Lights Out Match
- Kurt Angle Recalls Winning First WWE Title From The Rock, How His Relationship With Vince McMahon Changed
- Andrade Says WWE Incorrectly Told Charlotte Flair She Was Pregnant, Charlotte’s Team Responds