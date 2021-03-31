Title Changes Hands on This Week’s NWA Powerrr

We have a new NWA National Champion following this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. Chris Adonis defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the title in a No Disqualification match, making Murdoch pass out to the Masterlock. Adonis attacked Murdoch and targeted his neck earlier in the episode, which led to Murdoch wearing a neck brace for the match.

This is Adonis’ first NWA National Championship reign and ends Murdoch’s run at 182 days. He won the title from Aron Stevens on the September 29th, 2020 episode of UWN Primetime Live.