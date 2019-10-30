wrestling / News
Title Changes Hands on Impact’s AXS TV Debut (Pics, Video)
– The Impact World Championship changed hands on the AXS TV debut of Impact Wrestling. On Tuesday’s episode, Sami Callihan defeated Brian Cage during a steel cage match to win the championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This is Callihan’s first run with the championship and ends Cage’s title reign at 180 days, having won the title at Impact Rebellion in April. Callihan’s title win took place during the TV tapings over the weekend.
#TheDraw is ready for VIOLENCE in our main event World Championship Steel Cage match NEXT on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheSamiCallihan pic.twitter.com/O1tqwbSBXF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 30, 2019
POWERBOMB into the side of the cage by @MrGMSI_BCage! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Loude7XwFd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 30, 2019
It's little surprise a man named Cage can climb a steel cage with such ease. #IMPACTonAXSTV @MrGMSI_BCage pic.twitter.com/X8FxOfNnc3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 30, 2019
.@TheSamiCallihan DECAPITATES @MrGMSI_BCage with a lariat. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/REnHvpXBC7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 30, 2019
Cactus Special 97 by @TheSamiCallihan BUT @MrGMSI_BCage KICKS OUT AT ONE! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/qbQc28QrxV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 30, 2019
Three straight Piledrivers but @MrGMSI_BCage STILL kicks out. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheSamiCallihan pic.twitter.com/etYoOkS3Q6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 30, 2019
.@TheSamiCallihan IS THE NEW IMPACT WORLD CHAMPION!
A PILEDRIVER OFF THE ROPES PUTS @MrGMSI_BCage AWAY! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/E6cBs0G7ek
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 30, 2019
