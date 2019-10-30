wrestling / News

Title Changes Hands on Impact’s AXS TV Debut (Pics, Video)

October 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brian Cage Impact Wrestling

– The Impact World Championship changed hands on the AXS TV debut of Impact Wrestling. On Tuesday’s episode, Sami Callihan defeated Brian Cage during a steel cage match to win the championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This is Callihan’s first run with the championship and ends Cage’s title reign at 180 days, having won the title at Impact Rebellion in April. Callihan’s title win took place during the TV tapings over the weekend.

