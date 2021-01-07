wrestling / News

Title Changes Hands on MLW Kings of Colosseum Show

January 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kings Of Colosseum

We have a new MLW Middleweight Champion following the events of this week’s Kings Of Colosseum show. Tonight’s show saw Lio Rush defeat Myron Reed to capture the title. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This is Rush’s first title in MLW. Reed’s title reign ends at 423 days, having won the championship from Teddy Hart at Blood & Thunder back in November of 2019.

