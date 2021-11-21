wrestling / News

Title Changes Hands On This Weekend’s ROH TV

November 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ring of Honor ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Cary Silkin ROH TV Logo

We have a new ROH Television champion following this weekend’s ROH TV. Dalton Castle defeated Dragon Lee on this weekend’s show to capture the title on a show that will be available on ROH’s website and FITE TV soon.

Castle is in his first run as Television champion, and ends Lee’s second title reign at 133 days. Lee won the title from Tony Deppen at Best in the World in July.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading