Title Changes Hands On This Weekend’s ROH TV
November 21, 2021
We have a new ROH Television champion following this weekend’s ROH TV. Dalton Castle defeated Dragon Lee on this weekend’s show to capture the title on a show that will be available on ROH’s website and FITE TV soon.
Castle is in his first run as Television champion, and ends Lee’s second title reign at 133 days. Lee won the title from Tony Deppen at Best in the World in July.
NEW Ring of Honor Television Champion! Dalton Castle! @theDALTONcastle @ringofhonor #DaltonCastle #ROH #RingOfHonor #TelevisionChampion #TVChampion #TVChamp #TelevisionChamp #ROHTVChampion #ROHTVChamp #ROHTVChampionship #ROHTelevisionChampionship #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/C6q6YdwdbQ
— M.C. CHASE (@MC_CHASE86) November 21, 2021
