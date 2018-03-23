wrestling / News
Knockouts Title Match Added to Impact vs. Lucha Underground Show
– Here is the updated card for the April 6th Impact vs. Lucha Underground event. The show will air live and for free on Impact’s Twitch channel…
* LU’s Aerostar & King Cuerno & Drago vs. Impact’s DJZ & Andrew Everett & Dezmond Xavier
* Knockouts Title Match: Champion Allie vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Impact Tag Team Title Match: Champions LAX (Santana and Ortiz) vs. Lucha Underground’s The Mack (Willie Mack) and Killshot (Shane Strickland)
* I Quit Match: Impact’s Eddie Edwards vs. LU’s Jeremiah Crane (Sami Callihan)
* Austin Aries & Rey Fenix vs. Penta 0M