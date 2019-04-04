wrestling / News
Various News: Title Match Added To Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion PPV, Cody Reveals His Best Match Ever, Latest Edition of ROH Pinnacle
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Impact Wrestling tag team champions Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix will defend against LAX (Santana and Ortiz) in a Full Metal Mayhem match at their Rebellion PPV on April 28. Here’s the updated card:
* Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage (Impact World Championship)
* Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (c) vs. LAX (Impact World Tag Team Championship)
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Gail Kim
– Cody was recently asked on Twitter about what his best match is, and he said either Kenny Omega or Christian.
– ROH has posted a new edition of their Pinnacle series, which focuses on their upcoming show at Madison Square Garden.