Title Match And Interview Set For Tomorrow Night’s Smackdown
July 2, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced a title match and a special in-ring interview for tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. AJ Styles will defend the Intercontinental title against Drew Gulak, a match that was originally set for last week. Meanwhile, Matt Riddle will be interviewed by Michael Cole. The updated lineup includes:
* Sheamus gives a toast to Jeff Hardy
* Braun Strowman tries to get in touch with his dark side
* Michael Cole interviews Matt Riddle
* Intercontinental Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Drew Gulak
Time to "Bro-Down" on #SmackDown…@SuperKingofBros joins @MichaelCole for an exclusive in-ring interview tomorrow night! https://t.co/sbGlB4FLqr
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
