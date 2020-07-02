wrestling / News

Title Match And Interview Set For Tomorrow Night’s Smackdown

July 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Michael Cole Matt Riddle Smackdown

WWE has announced a title match and a special in-ring interview for tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. AJ Styles will defend the Intercontinental title against Drew Gulak, a match that was originally set for last week. Meanwhile, Matt Riddle will be interviewed by Michael Cole. The updated lineup includes:

* Sheamus gives a toast to Jeff Hardy
* Braun Strowman tries to get in touch with his dark side
* Michael Cole interviews Matt Riddle
* Intercontinental Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Drew Gulak

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Friday Night Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading