Title Match And Interview Set For Tomorrow Night’s Smackdown

WWE has announced a title match and a special in-ring interview for tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. AJ Styles will defend the Intercontinental title against Drew Gulak, a match that was originally set for last week. Meanwhile, Matt Riddle will be interviewed by Michael Cole. The updated lineup includes:

* Sheamus gives a toast to Jeff Hardy

* Braun Strowman tries to get in touch with his dark side

* Michael Cole interviews Matt Riddle

* Intercontinental Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Drew Gulak