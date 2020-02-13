wrestling / News
Title Match And More Set For Next Week’s NXT
February 12, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Cruiserweight Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches are set for next week, which will follow this weekend’s NXT Takeover: Portland and air live on USA Network:
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin vs. Lio Rush
* The Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong
* Chelsea Green (with Robert Stone) vs. Kayden Carter
