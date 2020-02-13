wrestling / News

Title Match And More Set For Next Week’s NXT

February 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT WWE Superstars NXT's WWE NXT Logo NXT TV - NXT on USA Network Ealy

WWE has announced a Cruiserweight Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches are set for next week, which will follow this weekend’s NXT Takeover: Portland and air live on USA Network:

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin vs. Lio Rush
* The Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong
* Chelsea Green (with Robert Stone) vs. Kayden Carter

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading