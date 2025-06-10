Title Match Announced For MLW Summer Of The Beasts

MLW announced the following match for its next event, Summer of the Beasts:

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced an MLW World Tag Team Title Fight: Los Depredadores (champions vs. a Mystery Team at MLW Summer of the Beasts, live on YouTube at 9pm from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, June 26.

Fans around the world can stream Summer of the Beasts free starting at 9pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling Thursday, June 26.

A high-stakes MLW World Tag Team Title match is set for Summer of the Beasts on Thursday, June 26 at the Melrose Ballroom in NYC, as Los Depredadores (Magnus & Rugido) put their gold on the line… but against who remains a mystery.

Having captured the MLW World Tag Team Championships on May 10 by dethroning CozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura) in a blockbuster clash, Los Depredadores have since taken their reign global. Los Depredadores have proudly defended their titles under the bright lights of Arena Mexico, representing the new era of international dominance in Major League Wrestling.

Now, the champions are coming to New York City — and they’re hunting for their next victims.

But who will they face?

That question may be the most dangerous part of all.

The match was made official in the aftermath of a surprising moment this past Saturday at MLW War Chamber, when MLW President César Durán, fresh off the triumph of the Azteca Lucha festivities, welcomed Salina de la Renta as his newly appointed Vice President of Wrestler Relations. As the tequila flowed and plans for a visit to Don Gato’s casa were discussed, the reigning tag champs Magnus and Rugido stormed into the office — belts over their shoulders and challenge in their eyes.

“We’re not just the MLW World Tag Team Champions,” declared Magnus. “We want to be the most dominant champions in history.”

The message was clear: they wanted to defend their titles on MLW’s biggest summer stage, under the bright lights of New York City. Durán, never one to miss a chance to stir chaos, agreed — with a twist.

“At Summer of the Beasts, you will defend the MLW World Tag Team Titles… against a mystery team.”

No names. No clues. Just a promise: Los Depredadores will face a team bold enough to step into their path… and dangerous enough to keep their identities hidden until the bell rings.

Who has dared step up to hunt Los Depredadores?

Summer of the BEASTS live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Matt Riddle vs. KENTA

Japanese idols collide!

Yuki “Kamiyu” Kamifuku vs. Wakana Uehara

MLW World Tag Team Championship:

Los Depredadores (Magnus & Rugido) vs. Mystery Team

KUSHIDA in action!

Brock Anderson vs. Anthony Greene

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

Lightning Match:

Paul London vs. CMLL’s Neon