Title Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode of NXT

October 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 10-23-19

– WWE has set a North American Championship match for next week’s episode of NXT. William Regal announced that Roderick Strong will defend his championship against Keith Lee and Dominick Dijakovic in a Triple Threat match.

The match was announced after Lee and Dijakovic’s match for the #1 contendership resulted in a no contest due to Strong’s interference, attacking both men.

