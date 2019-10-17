wrestling / News
Title Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode of NXT
October 16, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has set a North American Championship match for next week’s episode of NXT. William Regal announced that Roderick Strong will defend his championship against Keith Lee and Dominick Dijakovic in a Triple Threat match.
The match was announced after Lee and Dijakovic’s match for the #1 contendership resulted in a no contest due to Strong’s interference, attacking both men.
Thank you, @RealKingRegal. 🙌#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cZzr2ArWoI
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young Lashes Out At Troll on WWE Backstage: ‘I Got All That Fox Money’
- CM Punk Jokes About His Own Firing In Response To Eric Bischoff’s WWE Exit
- Jimmy Jacobs on Feeling Frustrated in WWE, Vince McMahon Changing Raw Scripts, Sneezing In Front of Vince
- Bruce Prichard on Telling Taz to Tone Down His Stiff In-Ring Style, Denies That WWE Doesn’t Like Using Stars Who Got Over Elsewhere