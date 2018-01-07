Title Match Announced For This Week’s Raw

– WWE has announced a title match for this week’s episode of Raw. Enzo Amore will defend the Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander on Monday’s show. The match was originally scheduled for last week but was cancelled due to Amore’s hospitalization due to the flu.

WWE’s announcement is below:

It is now official that Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will defend his Cruiserweight Title against Cedric Alexander tomorrow night on Raw.

The match, originally scheduled to take place last week, had to be postponed after The Certified G was hospitalized with the flu. However, with Amore now out of the hospital and ready to compete, he will square off against one of the most dynamic and toughest challengers to his title reign – 205 Live standout Alexander.

Will Enzo be at full health for the title contest, or will Raw be Cedric’s night to rise to the top of the Cruiserweight division? And how will the Zo Train factor into the major championship match? Find out tomorrow night on Raw!