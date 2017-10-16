wrestling / News
Title Match Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode of Raw
October 16, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has confirmed a title match for tonight’s episode of Raw. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will defend the Tag Team Championships against Cesaro and Sheamus. You can see video of Mike Rome announcing the news below.
Raw takes place tonight from Portland, Oregon and airs live on USA Network. Also set for the show is a steel cage match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.
EXCLUSIVE: @WWERollins and @TheDeanAmbrose will defend their #RAW #TagTeamTitles against #TheBar @WWECesaro and @WWESheamus TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/2haSxH8Kqu
— WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2017