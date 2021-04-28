Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s NXT

WWE has announced a street fight for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced at the end of tonight’s show that the following matches and segments will take place:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Street Fight: Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Leon Ruff

* Finn Balor returns

NXT airs next Tuesday live on USA Network.