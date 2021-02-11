Title Match And More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has set a title match and more for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Next week’s show will see the Young Bucks defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Santana and Ortiz.

You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TNT:

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks know they have to defend their titles at Revolution on March 7 against Chris Jericho and MJF, but decided they want to get in the ring before that. Matt Jackson wasn’t thrilled about getting eliminated in last week’s Tag Team Battle Royal, so he offered up a title match against Santana and Ortiz.

Also next week, the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament continues as NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb takes on Riho in her big return match to AEW. As noted, Thunder Rosa advanced on tonight’s show against Leyla Hirsch.

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Women’s Title Elimination Tournament Match: Serena Deeb vs. Riho

* Hangman Page, Matt Hardy, and Private Party vs. The Hybrid2 and Chaos Project

* FTR vs. Matt and Mike Sydal

* Sting calls out Team Taz