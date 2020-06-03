wrestling / News

Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

June 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Impact Wrestling has announced three matches for next week’s episode, including a Knockouts Championship bout. On Tuesday’s episode, it was announced that the following matches (and a return) will take place:

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyire
* Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock vs. Michael Elgin
* Finesse & Bench Press (Johnny Swinger and Chris Bey) vs. Jake Something and Willie Mack
* Deonna Purrazzo returns

