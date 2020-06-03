wrestling / News
Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
June 2, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has announced three matches for next week’s episode, including a Knockouts Championship bout. On Tuesday’s episode, it was announced that the following matches (and a return) will take place:
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyire
* Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock vs. Michael Elgin
* Finesse & Bench Press (Johnny Swinger and Chris Bey) vs. Jake Something and Willie Mack
* Deonna Purrazzo returns
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali & More Criticize Jaxson Ryker Over Donald Trump Tweet
- Jim Cornette Discusses Shawn Michaels Threatening To Not Show Up, Making Demands During WrestleMania 14 Weekend
- Jim Cornette Responds To Chris Jericho Saying Anybody Who Didn’t Like AEW Stadium Stampede Match Has No Soul, Says Match Made Mockery Of Wrestling
- Bray Wyatt Reveals That Sid Vicious Destroyed One Of His Toys When He Was A Kid Backstage In WCW