Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced three matches for next week’s episode, including a Knockouts Championship bout. On Tuesday’s episode, it was announced that the following matches (and a return) will take place:

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyire

* Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock vs. Michael Elgin

* Finesse & Bench Press (Johnny Swinger and Chris Bey) vs. Jake Something and Willie Mack

* Deonna Purrazzo returns