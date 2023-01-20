Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

The Knockouts Tag Team Championships will be on the line among the matches on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on this week’s show to take place on next Thursday’s AXS TV broadcast:

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw & TBD

* Golden Six Shooter Six-Way Elimination #1 Contender’s Match: Rhino vs. Moose vs. Chris Sabin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan

* X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Mike Jackson

* The Major Players vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey