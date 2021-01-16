wrestling / News
Title Match and Obstacle Course Challenge Announced For Next Week’s Smackdown
January 15, 2021
Next week’s episode of Smackdown will see both an Intercontinental Championship match and an obstacle course challenge. WWE announced on tonight’s Raw that Big E. will defend the Intercontinental Title against Apollo Crews in a rematch of last week’s bout, while Bayley and Bianca Belair will face off in the aforementioned obstacle course.
Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.
An OBSTACLE COURSE challenge?!#SmackDown @itsBayleyWWE @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/eq5ImbYkKQ
— WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2021
“Challenge accepted.” 👀#SmackDown @BiancaBelairWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/hfc05nzSnt
— WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2021
