Title Match and Obstacle Course Challenge Announced For Next Week’s Smackdown

January 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo 2019

Next week’s episode of Smackdown will see both an Intercontinental Championship match and an obstacle course challenge. WWE announced on tonight’s Raw that Big E. will defend the Intercontinental Title against Apollo Crews in a rematch of last week’s bout, while Bayley and Bianca Belair will face off in the aforementioned obstacle course.

Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.

Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

