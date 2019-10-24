wrestling / News

Title Match Official For Next Week’s NXT

October 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 10-30-19

– The Kabuki Warriors’ WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship defense is official for next week’s episode of NXT. Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox defeated Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir to earn the shot at Kairi Sane and Asuka for next week’s episode.

The episode will air on Wednesday on USA Network. No other matches have been announced for it as of yet.

