wrestling / News
Title Match Official For Next Week’s NXT
October 23, 2019 | Posted by
– The Kabuki Warriors’ WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship defense is official for next week’s episode of NXT. Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox defeated Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir to earn the shot at Kairi Sane and Asuka for next week’s episode.
The episode will air on Wednesday on USA Network. No other matches have been announced for it as of yet.
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite Surpassing Ratings Expectations, Feeling Like They Made Private Party
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Pitching Vickie Guerrero Storyline to Vince McMahon, Vickie’s Reaction
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Dealing With Scott Hall and Jerry Sags’ 1997 Altercation Over Chair Shot, Sags Worrying He Would Be Fired
- WWE Allegedly Made Fans Cover AEW Merchandise In Order to Attend Raw