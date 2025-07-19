Title Match and Appearance of The Pope Added to NWA 77, Updated Lineup

The National Wrestling Alliance is gearing up for its 77th Anniversary Show, taking place on August 16th in Huntington, New York. Two more additions have been added to the lineup, including a title match. Alex Taylor will defend the NWA World Junior Heavyweight title against Rich Swann.

Meanwhile, ‘The Pope’ Elijah Burke is set to appear. He recently came back to the NWA after three years at the TV tapings on July 1.

NWA 77 will be taped and air as episodes of NWA Powerrr. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Natalia Markova

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Alex Taylor (c) vs. Rich Swann

* The Pope will address his flock