Title Match Set For EVOLVE 128

– WWN has announced the EVOLVE Title match for next month’s EVOLVE 128. As you can see in the below tweet from Gabe Sapolsky, Nate Webb will challenge Austin Theory for the title at the May 11th show, which takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The match was initially revealed in WWN’s email alerts, which said:

Last weekend saw some interesting developments. The result is an EVOLVE Championship Match that you probably thought you’d never see. It started when a fan posted a GIF of Nate Webb doing a crazy move at the 2006 ROH Cage Of Death. Then ROH booker and current WWN VP Of Talent Relations Gabe Sapolsky responded by saying he never made good on a promise to book Webb after Cage Of Death. Sapolsky apologized, but Webb didn’t care. Things escalated between the two. You can catch up with everything @BookItGabe and Webb’s Twitter. The match is now official because of Austin Theory’s EVOLVE Championship Open Challenge. Webb will get an opportunity in his hometown. It will now be Theory vs. Webb with the EVOLVE Title on the line at EVOVLE 128 on May 11th in Indianapolis, IN.