Title Match Set For MLW Kings of Colosseum Show
December 9, 2020 | Posted by
MLW has announced the first match for their Kings of Colosseum next month, and it’s a World Middleweight Championship bout. The company announced on this week’s MLW: Fusion that Myron Reed will defend the title against Lio Rush.
The event will air on Wednesday, January 6th on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and Pluto TV.
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨
Lio Rush vs Myron Reed for the MLW World Middleweight Championship is now a done deal! #MLWFusion @TheLionelGreen @TheBadReed
📺 💻 📱 YouTube | Fubo Sports | Pluto TV
🔗 https://t.co/l7AEvK5QZb pic.twitter.com/jsTUtVVzVG
— MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 10, 2020
