Title Match Set For MLW Kings of Colosseum Show

December 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Kings of Colosseum 2021

MLW has announced the first match for their Kings of Colosseum next month, and it’s a World Middleweight Championship bout. The company announced on this week’s MLW: Fusion that Myron Reed will defend the title against Lio Rush.

The event will air on Wednesday, January 6th on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and Pluto TV.

