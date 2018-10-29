Title Match Set For This Week’s Smackdown

– Paige has announced a United States Championship match for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The Smackdown GM announced the news on Twitter, setting Tye Dillinger vs. Shinsuke Nakamura after Dillinger asked for his promised title shot.

The show airs Tuesday night on USA Network.

However, @RealPaigeWWE promised me a shot at the #USTitle when my finger’s healed. Good to go 🙌🏻 So what do you say boss?

Tough to capitalize on opportunities with certain snakes on #SDLive …

Well what good is a General Manager if she doesn’t keep her word? You kept your side of the bargain, I’m keeping mine.

Tomorrow night on #SDLive: the #Perfect10 Tye Dillinger vs. @ShinsukeN for the #USTitle! https://t.co/3ZZrj7rTCc

— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 30, 2018