Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Title Match Set For This Week’s Smackdown

October 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Live Logo Smackdown’s

– Paige has announced a United States Championship match for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The Smackdown GM announced the news on Twitter, setting Tye Dillinger vs. Shinsuke Nakamura after Dillinger asked for his promised title shot.

The show airs Tuesday night on USA Network.

article topics :

Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading