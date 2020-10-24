Title Matches Announced For NJPW Road To Power Struggle Tour

NJPW has set two title matches for their Road To Power Struggle Tour. On Friday’s show, Hiromu Takahashi challenged Desperado and Kanemaru to an IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match. While Desperado refused, it has now been announced that Takahashi and BUSHI will challenge Desperado and Kanemaru on the November 1st show in the tour.

Additionally, YOSHI-HASHI and Goto will challenge Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship on November 2nd. That match was also set up on Friday’s show, with YOSHI-HASHI issuing a challenge to the champions.

The Road to Power Struggle Tour ends with Power Struggle itself on November 7th.