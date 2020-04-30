wrestling / News
Title Matches, Karrion Kross, Finn Balor & More Set For Next Week’s NXT
Velveteen Dream will be getting his NXT Championship shot on next week’s episode of NXT. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Dream will face Adam Cole for Cole’s title on next week’s episode.
Also set for next week are Charlotte Flair defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Io Shirai, as well as appearance from Karrion Kross. Finn Balor will appear to address the attack on him from last week’s epsiode. And finally, Johnny Gargano will face Dominik Dijakovic.
❗❗This is TAKEOVER levels, people.❗❗
Next week on #WWENXT:
🖤💛@MsCharlotteWWE vs. @shirai_io for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle.
🖤💛@AdamColePro vs. @DreamWWE for the #NXTTitle.
🖤💛@JohnnyGargano vs. @DijakovicWWE.#WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/rdZlYY8UPw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 30, 2020
