wrestling / News
Title Matches, Lie Detector Test Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
April 11, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has a busy episode of Raw set for next week with title matches, a lie detector test and weddings (yes, two of them). On tonight’s Raw, the following was announced for next Monday’s episode:
* US Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Theory
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan
* Kevin Owens gives Ezekiel a lie detector test
* R-Truth officiates weddings for Akira Tozawa & Tamina as well as Dana Brooke & Reggie
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Ric Flair Having Self-Doubt For Undertaker Match At WrestleMania X8, Reaction To The Match
- Adam Scherr Claims Tony Khan Has Forbid AEW Talent From Working CYN Shows
- Carmella & Corey Graves’ Wedding, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley in WM Gear, Mandy Rose, Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Bron Breakker on Getting Critiqued by His Father, The Steiner Brothers Receiving a HOF Induction