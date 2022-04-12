wrestling / News

Title Matches, Lie Detector Test Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

April 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 4-18-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has a busy episode of Raw set for next week with title matches, a lie detector test and weddings (yes, two of them). On tonight’s Raw, the following was announced for next Monday’s episode:

* US Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Theory
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan
* Kevin Owens gives Ezekiel a lie detector test
* R-Truth officiates weddings for Akira Tozawa & Tamina as well as Dana Brooke & Reggie

