Title Matches, Lie Detector Test Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has a busy episode of Raw set for next week with title matches, a lie detector test and weddings (yes, two of them). On tonight’s Raw, the following was announced for next Monday’s episode:

* US Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Theory

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

* Kevin Owens gives Ezekiel a lie detector test

* R-Truth officiates weddings for Akira Tozawa & Tamina as well as Dana Brooke & Reggie