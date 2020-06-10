Title Matches & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact has announced four matches, two(ish) of them title matches, for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced on tonight’s episode that the following matches will take place next week:

* TNA World Tag Team Titles Match: The North vs. The Rascalz

* TNA World Title Match: Moose vs. Hernandez

* Street Fight: Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards

* Rhino vs. Rohit Raju

Impact Wrestling airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.