wrestling / News
Title Matches & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
June 9, 2020 | Posted by
Impact has announced four matches, two(ish) of them title matches, for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced on tonight’s episode that the following matches will take place next week:
* TNA World Tag Team Titles Match: The North vs. The Rascalz
* TNA World Title Match: Moose vs. Hernandez
* Street Fight: Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards
* Rhino vs. Rohit Raju
Impact Wrestling airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle on How The BroserWeights Were Going to Defend Their Tag Titles for WrestleMania Weekend, How He Hoped Angle Would Cost Him the Cage Fight
- Booker T Discusses Impact Teasing the Former WWE Superstars for Slammiversary, Thinks Impact & Anthem Could be Trying to Make a Big Play
- Matt Riddle Responds to Booker T Saying He Needs to Wear Boots on Smackdown, Compares Vince McMahon and Conor McGregor’s Power Struts
- Wade Barrett Discusses What Vince McMahon & Fit Finlay Told Him Prior to The Nexus Debut, Reaction Backstage to the Segment After