Title Matches & More Set For Next Week’s NXT

WWE has announced two title matches and more for next week’s episode of NXT. It was announced on tonight’s show that both the Cruiserweight Championship and Women’s Championship will be on the line — the latter previously revealed after last week’s show — while Karrion Kross will take on Austin Theory. Finally, Alexander Wolfe will take on Killian Dain.

The full lineup for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network, is:

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship 2 of 3 Falls Match: Kushida vs. Santos Escobar

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory

* Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain