wrestling / News
Title Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
February 13, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced two title matches and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following bouts are set for the show, which is being taped tonight and airs on USA Network next Tuesday:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi
* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Lexis King
* Roxanne Perez vs. Wren Sinclair
* Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Thinks The Rock Made Roman Reigns Look Like a ‘Co-Star’ at the WrestleMania Kickoff
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations
- Matt Riddle Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Allegations, Says He’s A ‘Maniac’, Mentions Brock Lesnar
- Scarlett, Jade Cargill, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos