Title Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced two title matches and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following bouts are set for the show, which is being taped tonight and airs on USA Network next Tuesday:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Lexis King

* Roxanne Perez vs. Wren Sinclair

* Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen