Title Matches, Segments Set For Tonight’s Raw

WWE has announced some matches and segments to take place on tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Monday that Riddle will get a US Title match against Bobby Lashley while Edge will address his Royal Rumble win, Miz will host Bad Bunny on an episode of Miz TV, and Lucha House Party will face Hurt Business for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

What will be the fallout following Royal Rumble?

In the wake of the incredible 2021 Royal Rumble, what will be the fallout when The Road to WrestleMania continues on Monday Night Raw?

Will Royal Rumble Match winners Edge and/or SmackDown’s Bianca Belair emerge to name which World Champion they will challenge at The Showcase of the Immortals? Who else might step into the spotlight as Superstars begin to position themselves for a place on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

Don't miss Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Bobby Lashley to battle Riddle in a United States Title Match

Last week on Raw, the resilient Riddle powered through Raw Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin and MVP to earn a United States Championship opportunity against Bobby Lashley.

Tonight, following a totally impressive showing in the Royal Rumble Match last night, The Original Bro will look to use his momentum to conquer The Hurt Business’ most dominant member and lay claim the U.S. Title. Bro!

The Lucha House Party to challenge Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin in a Raw Tag Team Championship Match

After beating Raw Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin three weeks ago on Legends Night, The Lucha House Party will challenge The Hurt Business for the Raw Tag Team Titles tonight!

It is no secret that the reigning titleholders have had their internal issues as of late. Can the high-flying Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado take advantage of that turmoil and leave the squared circle as the new Raw Tag Team Champions? Or will their title match simply be busines as usual for The Hurt Business tandem?

Miz promotes Bad Bunny as his guest tonight on “Miz TV”

After The Miz wrecked rapper Bad Buddy’s equipment last night during his Royal Rumble Match entrance, the enraged performer changed down to the ring and leaped off the top turnbuckle onto The A-Lister and John Morrison at ringside.

Tonight, The Miz has promised that he'll have Bad Bunny on the most must-see talk show in WWE history, "Miz TV."