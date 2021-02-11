wrestling / News
Title Matches Set For March 3rd Episode of MLW: Fusion
February 10, 2021
MLW has two championship matches set for the first episode of MLW: Fusion in March. The company has announced that Jacob Fatu will defend the MLW WOrld Championship on the episode, while Los Parks will defend the MLW World Tag Team Championship against CONTRA Unit.
Next week’s episode will be the “Filthy Island” episode of Fusion. Announced so far for that show are:
* King Mo vs. Low Ki
* Aztec Jungle Street Fight: Savio Vega vs. Mil Muertes
