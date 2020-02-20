Title Matches Set For Next Two Weeks of NXT UK

WWE has scheduled title matches for the next couple of weeks’ worth of NXT UK, with next week’s being an I Quit match. WWE announced that Toni Storm will face Kay Lee Ray next week for the NXT UK Women’s Championship, and that if Storm loses that I Quit match than she cannot challenge Ray for the title again. The Hunt vs. Grizzled Young Veterans is also set for next week.

Meanwhile, the NXT UK in two weeks on March 5th will see Dave Mastiff face off with WALTER for WALTER’s NXT UK Championship. This is Mastiff’s first shot at the title.