wrestling / News
Title Matches Set For Next Two Weeks of NXT UK
WWE has scheduled title matches for the next couple of weeks’ worth of NXT UK, with next week’s being an I Quit match. WWE announced that Toni Storm will face Kay Lee Ray next week for the NXT UK Women’s Championship, and that if Storm loses that I Quit match than she cannot challenge Ray for the title again. The Hunt vs. Grizzled Young Veterans is also set for next week.
Meanwhile, the NXT UK in two weeks on March 5th will see Dave Mastiff face off with WALTER for WALTER’s NXT UK Championship. This is Mastiff’s first shot at the title.
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK!@tonistorm_ @Kay_Lee_Ray pic.twitter.com/KdXIm0cV2y
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 20, 2020
In TWO WEEKS, @WalterAUT puts the #NXTUK Title ON THE LINE against @DaveMastiff!@WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/us7at0s8jf
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Is Open to Defending Her Title at NXT TakeOver Before WrestleMania, Says WWE Has Not Cleared Her Upper Body for Tattoos
- Shelton Benjamin Discusses How Frustrated He Is With Current WWE Role, What Led To His Release In 2010
- PCO Discusses His Backstage Heat With Shawn Michaels & Kevin Nash in WWE, Why He Refused to Job To Nash In Montreal
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Decision to Pair Shawn Michaels & Sherri Martel, Whose Idea It Was, Sherri Ending Up On HBK’s Theme Song