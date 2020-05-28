wrestling / News
Title Matches Set For Next Week’s Dynamite
May 27, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has two title matches set for next week’s episode of Dynamite. During tonight’s episode, Jungle Boy won a battle royal to earn a title shot against Cody for the title on next week’s episode.
Also on tonight’s show, Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc earned a shot at Hangman Page and Kenny Omega’s AEW Tag Team Championships by defeating SCU. That match takes place next week, with the winner defending against Best Friends at AEW Fyter Fest.
