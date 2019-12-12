wrestling / News
Title Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode of NXT
December 11, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has two title matches set for next week’s episode of NXT. Finn Balor will get a shot at Adam Cole after beating Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee to earn the #1 contendership.
The match joins the previously-announced Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler match for next week’s episode, the last new episode until 2020. The episode airs live next Wednesday on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Santana & Ortiz on How Aggressively WWE Wanted to Sign Them Once They Knew AEW Was Interested, Say WWE Told Them They Could ‘Write Their Own Ticket’
- Reby Hardy Claims WWE Rubs Matt Hardy’s Debt In His Face
- Eric Bischoff Says He Signed an NDA For WWE, Thought He Might Be Out Early, Talks Talent Not Embracing Their Characters
- Jimmy Jacobs Reveals What It’s Like Working With Vince McMahon in WWE Creative, If Vince Rules by Fear, How Vince Responds to Criticism of WWE’s Product