– WWE has two title matches set for next week’s episode of NXT. Finn Balor will get a shot at Adam Cole after beating Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee to earn the #1 contendership.

The match joins the previously-announced Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler match for next week’s episode, the last new episode until 2020. The episode airs live next Wednesday on USA Network.