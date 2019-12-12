wrestling / News

Title Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode of NXT

December 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

– WWE has two title matches set for next week’s episode of NXT. Finn Balor will get a shot at Adam Cole after beating Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee to earn the #1 contendership.

The match joins the previously-announced Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler match for next week’s episode, the last new episode until 2020. The episode airs live next Wednesday on USA Network.

