Title Matches Set For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion
MLW has announced two title matches for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. MLW has announced that Los Parks will defend the MLW Tag Team Championships against Bu Ku Dao and TJP next week, in addition to the previously-announced Baklei Brawl with Alexa Hammerstone defending his National Openweight Championship against Mads Krügger.
Bu Ku Dao & TJP defeated Violence is Forever on tonight’s episode of Fusion to earn the title shot against Los Parks, who won their championships from the Von Erichs a couple of weeks ago.
MLW: Fusion airs next Wednesday on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.
With the victory tonight @MegaTJP and @BuKuDaoOrDie have now earned a title shot for the MLW World Tag Team Championships NEXT WEEK against Los Parks!#MLWFusion
🔗 https://t.co/AjzED570Ip@laparktapia | @Hijodelapark1 pic.twitter.com/HiJ6fFfCyA
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 28, 2021
In 7 days @alexhammerstone is entering @MadsKrugger's world when they face each other in a Baklei brawl.#MLWFusion
🔗 https://t.co/AjzED570Ip pic.twitter.com/uta4mCse2L
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 28, 2021
