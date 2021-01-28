wrestling / News

Title Matches Set For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion

January 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW has announced two title matches for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. MLW has announced that Los Parks will defend the MLW Tag Team Championships against Bu Ku Dao and TJP next week, in addition to the previously-announced Baklei Brawl with Alexa Hammerstone defending his National Openweight Championship against Mads Krügger.

Bu Ku Dao & TJP defeated Violence is Forever on tonight’s episode of Fusion to earn the title shot against Los Parks, who won their championships from the Von Erichs a couple of weeks ago.

MLW: Fusion airs next Wednesday on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

