Title Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK & UK Takeover: Blackpool, Future Match Scheduled

– WWE has announced matches for next week’s NXT UK and NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, along with another future match, following Thursday’s episode. The company announced that Wolfgang and Mark Coffey will defend the NXT UK Tag Team Championships against Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner next week, while WALTER will defend the NXT UK Championship at Blackpool against Joe Coffey.

In addition, Alexander Wolfe will take on Ilja Dragunov in a No Disqualification match at a later date as yet to be determined.