Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

April 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 4-18-23 Image Credit: WWE

Two championship matches are set for next week’s episode of NXT. It was announced on tonight’s episode that the following is set for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Tag Championship Match: Gallus vs. Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Charlie Dempsey

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

