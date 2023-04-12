wrestling / News
Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
April 11, 2023 | Posted by
Two championship matches are set for next week’s episode of NXT. It was announced on tonight’s episode that the following is set for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday on USA Network:
* NXT Tag Championship Match: Gallus vs. Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Charlie Dempsey
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT
A Triple Threat Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship! pic.twitter.com/bIFg0dd70V
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 12, 2023
