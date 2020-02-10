Title Matches Set For Upcoming NJPW Road Events

NJPW has announced the cards for the upcoming New Japan Road events, which include several title matches. Shingo Takagi will defend the NEVER Openweight championship against Tomohiro Ishii on February 20. That show will also feature Roppongi 3K defending the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team titles against Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Tagachi. On February 21, Shingo is defending again, teaming with BUSHI and EVIL to take on Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano & Colt Cabana for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles. That same show will see the Guerrillas of Destiny defend the IWGP Tag team titles against Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi. Both events happen at Korakuen Hall.

February 20:

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) (c) vs. The Mega Coaches (Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi)

* David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Jay White, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

* Tiger Mask, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Manabu Nakanishi vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, EVIL & Tetsuya Naito)

* Colt Cabana, Toru Yano & Kazuchika Okada vs. Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe

* Yuya Uemura, Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto vs Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Taichi & Minoru Suzuki)

* Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd

February 21:

* IWGP Tag Team Championship: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi

* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship: Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, EVIL & Shingo Takagi) (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano & Colt Cabana

* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay & Rocky Romero) vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito)

* Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Manabu Nakanishi vs. Bullet Club (Jado, Gedo, Bad Luck Fale & Jay White)

* Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii)

* SHO, YOH, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Taichi & Minoru Suzuki)

* Gabirel Kidd & Tiger Mask vs. Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji