wrestling / News
Title Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
March 17, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced two championship matches for next week’s show. The company announced the following matches for next Thursday’s episode, which airs on AXS TV:
* Impact Knockouts Championship Street Fight: Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James
* Impact Tag Team Championship Lumberjack Match: Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers
Check out what happend with @MeanGiaMiller caught up with @MickieJames & @ImChelseaGreen!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ikVPFsoWAv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 18, 2022
.@The_BigLG & @MachineGunKA dont care how many other teams are in the match!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/tfFC09OizG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Announces Latest Performance Center Class, Including Rok-C, Bianca Carelli, More
- Billy Gunn Weighs In On A Possible New Age Outlaws Reunion in AEW
- Scarlett Bordeaux Again Says She and Killer Kross Will Not Go Back To Impact
- Bret Hart Pays Tribute To Scott Hall: ‘Scott Would Smile To Know So Many People Really Loved Him’