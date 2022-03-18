wrestling / News

Title Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

March 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling has announced two championship matches for next week’s show. The company announced the following matches for next Thursday’s episode, which airs on AXS TV:

* Impact Knockouts Championship Street Fight: Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James
* Impact Tag Team Championship Lumberjack Match: Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers

