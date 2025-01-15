wrestling / News

Two Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

January 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 1-21-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a couple of big title defenses for next week’s episode of NXT. The following bouts are set for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe
* NXT North American Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland

