wrestling / News
Two Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
January 14, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced a couple of big title defenses for next week’s episode of NXT. The following bouts are set for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on The CW and Netflix internationally:
* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe
* NXT North American Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland
