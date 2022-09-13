Title Redesigns Underway For Tag Team WWE Belts

According to his Twitter, custom belt maker Dan Beltzer has been notified about changes for the WWE Tag Team Championship belts on both the men’s and women’s sides. “New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. Women’s belts getting colored backing soon,” Beltzer said. No information was provided if the men’s title belts would be affiliated with Raw and/or SmackDown.

Given the recent changes to WWE management, particularly in the creative leadership, it’s not terribly surprising to see these sorts of changes announced. The NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship belts were changed this year, and other such design decisions could very well be on the docket in the near future. It’s currently unknown when these new designs will appear.

You can find Beltzer’s original post below.