Title and Release Date Revealed For Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Reality Show

Hulu has announced the title and revealed the release date for the upcoming WWE reality show with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. The series is called Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, and it will arrive on February 2nd. The first season will run for eight episodes.

“Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez” is a fun, exciting peek into the personal lives of one of WWE’s hottest married couples: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

The show will look back at Bianca Belair and Montez Ford’s wild Road to WrestleMania, as Montez continued his ascent and Bianca fought to stay on top. With the support of their tight-knit group of friends, family and fellow WWE Superstars, the dynamic duo somehow always manage to pull off the impossible.

