Title and Release Date Revealed For Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Reality Show
Hulu has announced the title and revealed the release date for the upcoming WWE reality show with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. The series is called Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, and it will arrive on February 2nd. The first season will run for eight episodes.
Hulu has announced that their new reality series, “Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez,” will debut in February 2024.
“Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez” is a fun, exciting peek into the personal lives of one of WWE’s hottest married couples: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.
The show will look back at Bianca Belair and Montez Ford’s wild Road to WrestleMania, as Montez continued his ascent and Bianca fought to stay on top. With the support of their tight-knit group of friends, family and fellow WWE Superstars, the dynamic duo somehow always manage to pull off the impossible.
The first eight episodes of “Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez” will be released on Hulu on Feb. 2, 2024.
Get ready for a ringside seat into the world of WWE Superstars Bianca Belair & Montez Ford.
Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez premieres February 2. pic.twitter.com/lOGfTTiKXS
— Hulu (@hulu) November 2, 2023
