wrestling / News
Titles Change Hands on This Week’s Smackdown (Pics, Video)
We have new Smackdown Tag Team Champions following this week’s Smackdown. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defeated the Street Profits on this week’s episode to capture the titles. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This marks the first Smackdown Tag Team Championship reign for either Roode or Ziggler, and ends the Profits’ reign at 88 days after they switched titles with The New Day at the WWE Draft in October.
