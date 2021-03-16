wrestling / News
Titles Change Hands on Tonight’s Raw, Match Set For WrestleMania 37
We have Raw Tag Team Champions as of tonight’s Raw, and a match set for WrestleMania 37. The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander on tonight’s show to win the Raw Tag Team Titles. This marks the New Day’s eleventh championship run as a team and their fourth with the Raw Tag Team Championships, while the Hurt Business’ title reign ends at 85 days.
After the match, AJ Styles and Omos came out to the ring. Styles pointed out that he doesn’t have a WrestleMania match yet, and they challenged the New Day. After Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston ensured that Styles and Omos were “registered as a tag team,” they accepted the challenge.
