Titles Change Hands on WWE Royal Rumble Pre-Show (Pics, Video)

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following the Royal Rumble pre-show. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair to win the titles they lost to the two babyfaces at WWE TLC after Lacey Evans and Ric Flair down to cost Charlotte the win. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This marks Jax and Baszler’s second run with the titles. Asuka and Flair’s run ends at 42 days. Our live coverage of the Royal Rumble is here.