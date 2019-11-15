Tito Ortiz Isn’t Sure He Can Separate MMA From Wrestling

– Tito Ortiz spoke with Wrestling Inc about a potential run in WWE and why it may not happen. Highlights are below.

On Possibly Joining WWE: “I’m friends with Shane McMahon. He hasn’t really reached out to me. He gives me tickets to the events when they’re here at Staples Center or when they’re in Orange County. I bring my kids to it, we’re all huge fans of it. I would love to dabble in it, but I think [Shane] is really not sure if I can separate the difference between real fighting and professional wrestling. I’m not sure if I can really separate the difference between them myself. I don’t know. I watched Cain Velasquez do it. He did a good job. I’m a huge fan of Brock Lesnar. I know he’s the heavyweight champion right now.”

On Speaking With Hulk Hogan: “I’ve always had interest in WWE and back when it was WWF. I had an opportunity to sit with Hulk Hogan when I did TNA and have about a three-hour conversation with the man and we had so much in resemblance. It was crazy. He was like, ‘Brother…you’d have been a great WWE guy.’ It was kind of cool to have the respect from Hogan like that. I respect the man like no other. Him and Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, he’s an amazing man himself, very humble person. I had the great opportunity to meet him on a couple of occasions, very nice guy. Everything happens for a reason you know? I think when the plans align at the right time, you never know what happens man. You never never know.”