Tito Ortiz Says Kurt Angle Might Have Been a World Champion in MMA, Talks TNA Run

– Tito Ortiz spoke with The Hannibal TV for a new interview discussing his TNA run and more. Highlights are below per WZ:

On his TNA run: “A couple people were responsible for me getting into TNA. Dixie Carter, she brought me out and helped me out a long coming in. I had an opportunity to talk to Hulk Hogan for like four hours, who is an amazing man. [Hogan’s life] has a lot of resemblance to a lot of things in my life. Another person that helped bring me in was Jeff Jarrett, an amazing guy. I love him. He’s an amazing wrestler, and I got to do a match with him. It was fun getting to be on that side of the ring.”

On how Kurt Angle would have done in MMA: “Probably one of the best American collegiate wrestlers, heavyweight at least, to wrestle. An amazing athlete but he went to professional wrestling. If he had gone to the MMA side, it might have been the same thing and he’d be a world champion. Once again, it would’ve come down to him learning how to punch, kick, and do submissions. I was the [UFC] champion at the time, so I would have beat him. He’s done great at his job as a professional wrestler. It is hard work, it is dedication, it takes perseverance. He’s shown it through his career with all the injuries throughout his career and how he’s battled through it.”