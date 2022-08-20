Tito Santana Doesn’t Believe Vince McMahon Is Completely Done With WWE

In an interview with PWMania, Tito Santana gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE and said he doesn’t think the former CEO is actually done with his company. Here are highlights:

On what he’d use to introduce a new fan to his work: “My feud with Greg Valentine. It was the longest feud in the history of the WWE. Our cage match finally settled it where I took the title back.”

On regrets in his career: “I wish I had gotten a chance to be the World Champion.”

On Vince McMahon’s retirement: “I just do not believe that he is not involved somehow.”