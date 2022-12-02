wrestling / News
Titus Alexander Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023
December 1, 2022 | Posted by
Titus Alexander is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Aramis.
PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th and 8th.
Titus Alexander is the ninth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 2, 2022
