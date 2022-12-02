wrestling / News

Titus Alexander Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023

December 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PWG Battle of Los Angeles Image Credit: PWG

Titus Alexander is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Aramis.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th and 8th.

