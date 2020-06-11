Titus O’Neil On How Actionable Steps Are Needed For Diversity & Inclusion

Titus O’Neil spoke during a virtual conference about the need for companies to take real steps toward diversity. O’Neil was part of a larger conference that took place earlier this month per the Tampa Bay Business Journal and highlights from his comments are below:

On how companies can become more inclusive: “If you’re starting a business and want a global platform, you need global perspective. For so many years people say they want to help black and brown people, yet here we are again, still having the conversation about equality and bias.”

On the need for real progress on the subject from companies: “We need action, we need money, we need investment in the black and brown community. No more buzzwords on diversity and inclusion. [Are companies] funding some of the small black and brown community events? Are you recruiting not only the best and brightest of the moment, but of the future? If baseball is recruiting the next great star in middle school, all industries across the board should.”