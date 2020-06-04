Titus O’Neil Calls for End to Rioting and Looting During Protests, Michael Hayes Praises O’Neil’s Comments

– WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil took part in a press conference this week (via FOX 13 News) in Tampa Bay, Florida. O’Neil called for an end to the violence at otherwise peaceful protests regarding Black Lives Matter and the death of George Floyd. He also advised people not to throw objects at police and keep the protests civil. O’Neil stated the following during the press conference, where Tampa’s Mayor and police chief were also in attendance:

“I’m begging everybody with my platform and along with my WWE superstars, and NFL, and NBA, and everybody else, Major League Baseball. Enough is enough. You can’t clean up somebody else’s house if your own house is dirty. We have a great reputation of being a great city here in Tampa with great leadership, but this is not the way to do it. Having this stuff, just planted everywhere. It’s ridiculous, man. It’s ridiculous. And to every single person out there that is protesting and somebody is telling you it’s the wrong thing to do, no the hell it ain’t. It’s the right thing to do it , and if they don’t like the way you doing it peacefully, screw ’em. But for all of you out there that are agitating this with your public comments, throwing bricks at the police officers, you throw a brick at me… don’t think that I won’t throw something back at your ass. They’re human beings too. They’re not robots. So for once, we as a country have an opportunity to come together and say, ‘You know what? Enough is enough for all races.'”

WWE Producer and Hall of Famer Michael Hayes later responded to Titus O’Neil’s comments at the press conference via Twitter. He tweeted, “I have said nothing because of my concern of trolls and backlash I expected from speaking up. Titus pointed out to me that to say NOTHING is doing NOTHING!!! MURDER is WRONG!!! LOOTING and SHOOTING is WRONG!! JUSTICE is RIGHT!! PEACEFUL PROTESTS are RIGHT!! RIGHT stops WRONG!!”

O’Neil later responded to Hayes and said he was proud of him. He wrote on Twitter, “Thank You for using your words @MichaelPSHayes1 NOBODY SHOULD BE AFRAID TO SPEAK UP OR OUT AGAINST RACISM And For Social Justice for all. Proud of you sir.”

You can view that Twitter exchange and check out Titus O’Neil’s press conference footage below:

BRINGING THE FIRE 🔥🔥🔥: WWE superstar Titus O'Neil says "enough is enough" with violence at otherwise peaceful protests. He stole the show at today's press conference with the mayor and police chief.

WATCH MORE: https://t.co/rI6QgIrMAE pic.twitter.com/IKFhCClT16 — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) June 3, 2020

